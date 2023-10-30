TikTok, Snapchat and others sign pledge to tackle AI-generated child sex abuse images

London: Tech firms including TikTok, Snapchat and Stability AI have signed a joint statement pledging to work together to counter child sex abuse images generated by artificial intelligence.

Britain announced the joint statement - which also listed the United States, German and Australian governments among its 27 signatories - at an event on Monday being held in the run up to a global summit hosted by the UK on AI safety this week.

"We resolve to sustain the dialogue and technical innovation around tackling child sexual abuse in the age of AI," the statement read.