Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tomato prices to cool down soon, says Consumer Affairs Secretary

The price surge comes as supplies from key southern states Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been disrupted due to retreating monsoon rains causing crop damage and pest infestation.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 10:26 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTomato

Follow us on :

Follow Us