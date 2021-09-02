TRAI cracks down on 'discriminatory' offers for portability

TRAI has asked all telecom service providers to immediately ensure that only tariffs that are reported to it are offered through their channels, distributors or retailers, for Mobile Number Portability.

Cracking the whip on discounts being doled out by some channel partners to lure customers from other networks under MNP, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday said only tariffs filed with it could be offered by telecom service providers.

The TRAI reminded the operators that MNP-specific tariff offerings are “violative” of Telecom Tariff Offer and other regulations that have been issued from time to time, in the context of non-discrimination in tariffs. Issuing a direction to all players, the TRAI has affixed the responsibility of ensuring compliance of regulatory provisions and guidelines squarely with the operators, for such cases.

The TRAI issued the latest direction after it received complaints by telecom service providers against each other, where allegations were levelled about MNP-specific tariff offers being made by rival firms.