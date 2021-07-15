Twitter says it will shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on August 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users.
The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users globally, and just one month after it began testing advertising within the feature.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said it had not seen an increase in the number of new users posting Fleets as it had hoped.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon
In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks
Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis
Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa
Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists
How Olympic medals have evolved over a century
Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land
Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
A season of the inspiring and the ugly
A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact