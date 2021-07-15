Twitter to shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

Twitter says it will shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 15 2021, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 00:28 ist
Twitter said it had not seen an increase in the number of new users posting Fleets as it had hoped. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on August 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users.

The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users globally, and just one month after it began testing advertising within the feature.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said it had not seen an increase in the number of new users posting Fleets as it had hoped.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
business
Technology

What's Brewing

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

 