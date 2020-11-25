UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020

UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 2021

In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4% in 2020

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 25 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 19:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced updated growth forecasts for the country's coronavirus-hit economy which was on course to shrink by 11.3 per cent this year before recovering by 5.5 per cent in 2021.

In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4 per cent in 2020 before rebounding by 8.7 per cent in 2021.

Sunak announced the OBR forecasts as he delivered a one-year plan for government spending. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rishi Sunak
UK

What's Brewing

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

India's import snags hit China's iPhone, Xiaomi devices

India's import snags hit China's iPhone, Xiaomi devices

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

'Jallikattu' is India's official Oscar entry

 