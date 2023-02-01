Markets Live: All eyes on Finance Minister, Budget announcements

Budget needs to be growth-oriented in line with economic outlook of India: USISPF
This year's annual budget needs to be a growth-oriented one in line with the country's economic outlook, a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said Tuesday. The previous budgets were focused on pandemic recovery.
Economic Survey expects private sector to take the lead in job creation
India's economic growth in FY23 has been principally led by private consumption and capital formation. It has helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund, it said.
Indian Railways likely to get record allocation in Union Budget as govt eyes infra developement
The Indian Railways is likely to get record allocations in the budget as the national transporter is eyeing massive infrastructure improvement including building of over 500 Vande Bharat Express trains, 100 per centelectrification and re-development ofof railway stations.
Buoyancy in tax collections to help meet 6.4% fiscal deficit target in FY23
In the Union Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pegged thefiscaldeficitat 6.4 per cent of GDP.
Read more
Budget needs to be growth-oriented in line with economic outlook of India: USISPF
This year's annual budget needs to be a growth-oriented one in line with the country's economic outlook, a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said Tuesday. The previous budgets were focused on pandemic recovery.
Read more
5G rollout can unleash new economic opportunities : Economic Survey
The rollout of 5G services can unleash new economic opportunities and help India leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, says the Economic Survey.
Read more
Economic Survey expects private sector to take the lead in job creation
India's economic growth in FY23 has been principally led by private consumption and capital formation. It has helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund, it said.
Read more
Indian Railways likely to get record allocation in Union Budget as govt eyes infra developement
The Indian Railways is likely to get record allocations in the budget as the national transporter is eyeing massive infrastructure improvement including building of over 500 Vande Bharat Express trains, 100 per centelectrification and re-development ofof railway stations.
Read more