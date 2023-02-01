Markets Live: All eyes on Finance Minister, Budget announcements

  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 07:17 ist
Track the market reactions to Union Budget 2023 only with DH.
  • 05:55

    Buoyancy in tax collections to help meet 6.4% fiscal deficit target in FY23

    In the Union Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pegged thefiscaldeficitat 6.4 per cent of GDP.

    Read more

  • 05:54

    Budget needs to be growth-oriented in line with economic outlook of India: USISPF

    This year's annual budget needs to be a growth-oriented one in line with the country's economic outlook, a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said Tuesday. The previous budgets were focused on pandemic recovery.

    Read more

  • 05:53

    5G rollout can unleash new economic opportunities : Economic Survey

    The rollout of 5G services can unleash new economic opportunities and help India leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, says the Economic Survey.

    Read more

  • 05:51

    Economic Survey expects private sector to take the lead in job creation

    India's economic growth in FY23 has been principally led by private consumption and capital formation. It has helped generate employment as seen in the declining urban unemployment rate and in the faster net registration in Employee Provident Fund, it said.

    Read more

  • 05:49

    Indian Railways likely to get record allocation in Union Budget as govt eyes infra developement

    The Indian Railways is likely to get record allocations in the budget as the national transporter is eyeing massive infrastructure improvement including building of over 500 Vande Bharat Express trains, 100 per centelectrification and re-development ofof railway stations.

    Read more