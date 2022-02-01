35cr Post Office accounts connected to banking system

35 crore Post Office accounts with deposits of Rs 10 lakh crore connected to banking system

At present, the Post Office deposits limited transfer of funds within their ecosystem as the same was not connected to the banking ecosystem

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:01 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced connecting 1.5 lakh Post Offices to the core banking system in her Union Budget speech on Tuesday. Credit: DH Illustration

More than 35 crore Post Office deposit accounts with deposits aggregating Rs 10 crore will now be connected to the banking system.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced connecting 1.5 lakh Post Offices to the core banking system in her Union Budget speech on Tuesday.

Sanjay Doshi, Partner and Head, Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India said this will mean financial inclusion of account holders across 1.5 lakh Post Offices.

Also Read | Digital Rupee to be issued by RBI in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman

At present, the Post Office deposits limited transfer of funds within their ecosystem as the same was not connected to the banking ecosystem.

Doshi said more than 35 crore Post Office deposit accounts with deposits aggregating to more than Rs 10 lakh crore will be connected to the core banking system. Being part of the core banking will result in ease of managing funds, including transferring funds from the Post Office savings to bank accounts and vice versa.

This means access for banks to Post Office accounts and deposit holders, ease of access to banking customers is an opportunity for the Post Office savings schemes to tap the deposits lying with banks. Interoperability will provide banking infrastructure access (for example Bank ATMs) to Post Office customers.

Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget
Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
India News
Business News
Banking sector
post offices
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 