'All compliances like GST and other taxes should be handled through a single window'

By Nitin Misra, Co-founder, indiagold

"With the government making progress on several fronts, we anticipate a policy framework in the Budget that allows FinTechs to work closely with relevant government institutions to improve the distribution and adoption of existing gold monetization schemes, as well as launch new products like the gold savings account. All compliances, including incorporation, GST, other taxes, EPFO, and other registrations, should be handled through a single window in India.

To stimulate entrepreneurship in India, the government should also allow entrepreneurs to carry forward their loss of income to offset future income. Furthermore, reduced capital gains on mergers and acquisitions will help the sector grow."

