Budget 2022 | What are Supplementary Grants?

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 26 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Supplementary Grants are extra grants approved by the parliament, to meet the expenditure of the government in a given fiscal year.

When the expenditure incurred by the government exceeds the grants approved by the parliament, the Finance Ministry and the Railways request for extra grants from the parliament. The government has to present the expenditure incurred on the last day of the financial year.

These excesses are reviewed by the Public Accounts Committee who pass on their recommendations to the Parliament.

After actual expenditure is incurred, the demand for Excess Grants is made and presented to the House.

Union Budget 2022
Union Budget
Business News
Budget FAQs

