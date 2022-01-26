Budget 2022 | What are Supplementary Grants?

Supplementary Grants are extra grants approved by the parliament, to meet the expenditure of the government in a given fiscal year.
When the expenditure incurred by the government exceeds the grants approved by the parliament, the Finance Ministry and the Railways request for extra grants from the parliament. The government has to present the expenditure incurred on the last day of the financial year.
These excesses are reviewed by the Public Accounts Committee who pass on their recommendations to the Parliament.
After actual expenditure is incurred, the demand for Excess Grants is made and presented to the House.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures
Air manoeuvres steal the show at Republic Day parade
Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?
4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid
DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?
73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?
Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore
Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022