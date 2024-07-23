Union Budget 2024: CBI gets Rs 951 crore, slight dip from last year

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated over Rs 951 crore to the country's premier probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation in Budget 2024-25 announced on Tuesday, a slight dip of over 1.79 per cent from the last fiscal.

The agency had received Rs 968.86 crore to manage its affairs in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2023-24.

The government has allocated Rs 951.46 crore to the agency for 2024-25, according to the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.