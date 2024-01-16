Budget 2024 | A look at colonial India's first budget

What did Wilson introduce in the budget

James Wilson introduced income tax, which is a major source of revenue for the government even now.

In the book titled the The Financial Foundation of The British Raj by Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, it has been said that when Wilson came to India, authorities were 'toying' with the idea of direct taxes. A license tax bill was to be introduced but it was not in the 'right shape'.

Upon his arrival, Wilson scrapped the said bill and introduced two new bills — income tax and license bill — separately.

In his financial statement, he announced that people with annual income below Rs 200 would be exempt from filling taxes.

In order to ascertain the progress of monthly expenditure accounts, an appropriation audit based on the English model was introduced.