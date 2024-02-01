Budget 2024: Who are 'Lakhpati Didis' mentioned by Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech?

In line with with the Modi government's 'Nari Shakti' push, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the government's decision to amplify their target of creating three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' whereas the initial aim was two crore.

"Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others," Sitharaman said, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024.

"Their achievements will be recognised through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore," she added.