'Budget 2021 to drive growth in insurance industry'

Budget to drive long-term growth in insurance industry: ICICI Lombard General Insurance

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 20:07 ist

By Bhargav Dasgupta

The non-life insurance sector finally witnessed a long-standing demand being fulfilled in terms of increase in FDI limit to 74%. This should catalyse the long-term development and growth of the industry. At the same time, steps such as privatization, increased allocation to healthcare and infrastructure, voluntary scrapping of vehicles policy are positive for the sector. What remains to be seen is the timely implementation of these measures.

(The author is MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ICICI
Union Budget 2021
Life Insurance
Insurance

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 