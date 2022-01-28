Exempt GST for healthcare startups: Eyestem

Exempt GST for healthcare startups: Eyestem

GOI should invest in providing national-level access to the science community for journal subscriptions which are prohibitively expensive

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 28 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 17:56 ist

By Dr Jogin Desai, Founder and CEO of Eyestem

The government of India should invest in creating a plug and play product development hubs for newer treatments like cell and gene therapy on the lines of the UK (https://ct.catapult.org.uk/) and Canada (https://www.ccrm.ca/)

GOI should invest in providing national-level access to the science community for journal subscriptions which are prohibitively expensive.

ESOPs should be taxed only at the time of sale. Taxation at an earlier stage (at vesting) prevents startups from fully vesting these with employees which is essential to provide reassurance of ownership of the options.

Also Read | Budget 2022: Banking sector calls for digital boost to increase investments 

True innovation should be categorised and treated differently and scaling grants through entities like the National BioPharma mission should be fast-tracked with the GOI taking a royalty based stake in return. A monitoring mechanism should consist of government and expert staff sourced from industry considering the dynamic nature of such research.

GST should be exempted for startups that import reagents and capital goods for innovative research. Currently, only academic institutes are eligible for such preferential GST treatment.

Check out the latest videos on Union Budget 2022:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Healthcare
Business News
Union Budget 2022
Union Budget
Budget Expectations

What's Brewing

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 