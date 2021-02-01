'Far-reaching Budget announcement,' says Bharat Biotech MD

By Dr Krishna Ella,

It’s a great step ahead, and far-reaching Budget announcement, providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

The Finance Minister's commitment providing more funds in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a covid-19 disease-free Bharat.

(The author is Chairman & Managing Director at Bharat Biotech)