'Far-reaching Budget announcement,' says Bharat Biotech MD

The Finance Minister's commitment will help contain Covid-19, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:31 ist
Credit: Bharat Biotech

By Dr Krishna Ella,

It’s a great step ahead, and far-reaching Budget announcement, providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22.

The Finance Minister's commitment providing more funds in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a covid-19 disease-free Bharat.

(The author is Chairman & Managing Director at Bharat Biotech)

