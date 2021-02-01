JUST IN
Govt offers incentives to start OPCs to boost startups

Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies (OPCs) to boost startups

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:32 ist

The government on Monday said it proposes to incentivise incorporation of one-person companies (OPCs), a move that will benefit startups and innovators.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid-up capital and turnover, allowing conversion into any other type of company at any time, reducing the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days, and allow also non-resident Indians to incorporate OPCs in India".

Must read | Budget 2021 Live: FY22 fiscal deficit pegged at 6.8% of GDP

"This will be a big boost for startups," she said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget. PTI SR SR DRR DRR

Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021
start-up
Nirmala Sitharaman

