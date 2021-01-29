Fiscal deficit may overshoot budget estimate in 2020-21

India says fiscal deficit may overshoot budget estimates in 2020-21

The Economic Survey also forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 29 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 16:04 ist
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

India's fiscal deficit is projected to overshoot the initial estimates, 3.5 per cent of GDP, in the financial year ending in March, the government said in the Economic Survey 2020-21 presented to parliament on Friday.

"In order to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, the government may have to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance," the report said, adding the growth recovery would facilitate buoyant revenue collections in the medium term and enable a sustainable fiscal path.

The survey, which comes just ahead of the union budget for the new fiscal year that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present on Monday, also forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery.

