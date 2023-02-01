Data Embassies to help seamless digital transfer: FM

India to set up data embassies for digital continuity with world: FM

Small countries around the world are turning to the concept of "data embassies" because they are in need of sovereign and resilient infrastructure

IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 14:25 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced in that the government will set up Data Embassies in the country to facilitate seamless digital transfers and continuity for other nations.

Data embassies create a new approach to securing data by leveraging diplomatic agreements bolstered by cloud technology solutions.

A data embassy is a solution implemented by nation states to ensure a country's digital continuity with particular respect to critical databases.

Also Read: Union Budget: 12 trivia everyone should know

"We will facilitate the setting up of Data Embassies for countries looking for digital continuity solutions," Sitharaman said during her Union Budget speech in Parliament.

Small countries around the world are turning to the concept of "data embassies" because they are in need of sovereign and resilient infrastructure.

Estonia, one of the world's most mature countries in digital administration, authorised a data embassy in 2015. Luxembourg, Monaco and some other nations have adopted the Data Embassy model.

According to a Google Cloud blog post, there are several components that comprise a data embassy.

"A data embassy must have a secure, resilient data infrastructure that can protect a nation's data from cyber and physical threats. They should have a robust mechanism to ensure efficient data back-up and fail-over, as well," it said.

 

IT
Union Budget 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman

