Record allocation likely in Union Budget for Railways

Indian Railways likely to get record allocation in Union Budget as govt eyes infra developement

The Railways is expecting to get budgetary support of Rs 1.9 lakh crore for 2023-24 FY, up from Rs 1.4 lakh crore previously

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Railways is likely to get record allocations in the budget as the national transporter is eyeing massive infrastructure improvement including building of over 500 Vande Bharat Express trains, 100 per cent electrification and re-development of railway stations.

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Union budget on February 1, the railway is expecting to get budgetary support of Rs 1.9 lakh crore for 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the 2022-2023.  

The Finance Minister is also likely to allocate another Rs 1.2 lakh crore from extra-budgetary resources.

Also Read | Economic survey says ‘all is well’

With increased passenger expectations, the railways is planning to refurbish over 1,000 coaches of premier trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Humsafar and Tejas. These coaches interiors will be improved with a modern look and more passengers comfort, said the official.

Signification allocation is likely made to replace old tracks as the railways plan to speed up trains with Vande Bharat Express in more destinations.

Aimed at  attracting tourists, the Railways is proposing to manufacture 100 more Vistadome coaches.

Manufacturing 35 hydrogen fuel-based trains, 4,500 newly designed automobile carrier coaches with side entry, 5,000 LHB coaches and 58,000 wagons also on the budget proposals.

Applauding the Railways' efforts for recovering in both the passenger and freight segments post the Covid pandemic, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 has credited the government for substantial increase in funds that has allowed the national transporter to augment infrastructure at a fast pace.

The survey found that from FY 2014-22 across the Indian Railways, 20,628 km sections (3,970 km new line, 5,507 km gauge conversion and 11,151 km doubling) have been commissioned at an average of 2,579 km/year, which is 70 per cent more than the average commissioning during 2009-14 (1,520 km/year), it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Railways
Union Budget 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

 