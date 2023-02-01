Big infra boost in 'Amrit Kaal' Budget ahead of LS poll

Infrastructure development capex hiked by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24: FM Sitharaman

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, FM said the newly established infrastructure finance secretariat will assist in attracting more private investment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 14:57 ist
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023. Credit: Sansad TV

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced hiking the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development for 2023-24 and will be at 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said the newly established infrastructure finance secretariat will assist in attracting more private investment.

An expert committee will also be set up to make infrastructure classification and financing framework suitable for Amrit Kaal, she added.

Track the Latest Budget Updates here

On October 13 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan, aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG, constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

She also informed that the PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group scheme would benefit 3.5 lakh tribals.

Union Budget 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget

