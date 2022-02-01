Interactive | Budget: Ministry-wise fund allocation

Interactive | Union Budget 2022: Ministry-wise fund allocation

The Budget prioritised economic expansion over fiscal consolidation

Anupa Kujur
Anupa Kujur, DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 20:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday laid down the roadmap for India's growth for the next 25 years, dubbing it as 'amrit kaal'. 

In the Rs 39.45-lakh crore Budget, FM Sitharaman bet on higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

Also Read -- Budget 2022: India loosens purse strings to propel post-pandemic recovery

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates. Overall, the Budget prioritised economic expansion over fiscal consolidation.

Here are the ministry-wise fund allocation for FY23:

 

