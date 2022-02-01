Interactive | Union Budget 2022: Ministry-wise fund allocation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday laid down the roadmap for India's growth for the next 25 years, dubbing it as 'amrit kaal'.

In the Rs 39.45-lakh crore Budget, FM Sitharaman bet on higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates. Overall, the Budget prioritised economic expansion over fiscal consolidation.

Here are the ministry-wise fund allocation for FY23: