Interim Budget 2024-25: Rs 312 cr for training of babus, Rs 10 cr for administrative reforms

The Training Division, ISTM in Delhi and Mussoorie-based LBSNAA arrange several training programmes including foundation courses, refresher courses, mid-career training and the likes to equip all levels and grades of secretarial functionaries with adequate exposure to the latest rules and regulations, and aptitude among others.

Expenditure on domestic and overseas travel, course fees and the likes in respect of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) officials who are to undergo mandatory training at ISTM as a pre-condition for consideration for promotion to next higher grade have also been included centrally under Rs 105.31 crore budgetary provision.

The amount of Rs 120.56 crore is for schemes like "training for all", domestic funding for foreign training, upgradation of LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM, according to the Budget documents.

An amount of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the administrative reforms.

"This includes scheme provision for Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances scheme for modernisation of government offices, pilot projects on administrative reforms which consists of promotion of e-governance, fostering of good governance, learning from success, sevottam, etc," it said.

An amount of Rs 39.44 crore has been allocated for 2024-25 to meet establishment-related expenditure of Central Information Commission and Public Enterprises Selection Board.

A fund of Rs 2.6 crore has been earmarked for the propagation of Right to Information (RTI) Act during 2024-25.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which is entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, has been allocated Rs 157.72 crore for the next financial year to meet establishment-related expenditure.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examinations for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 414.15 crore for 2024-25.