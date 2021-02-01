BUDGET 2021
Lokpal gets nearly Rs 40 crore in Budget 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has got an allocation of nearly Rs 40 crore for 2021-22 to meet its establishment and construction related expenditures, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday.

The Lokpal was given Rs 74.7 crore for the ongoing fiscal, which ends in March. This has now been revised to Rs 29.67 crore for 2020-21, it said.

A total of Rs 39.67 crore has been allocated to the Lokpal for the next fiscal, according to Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The provision is for establishment and construction related charged expenditure for the Lokpal, it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23, 2019 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of the Lokpal, the apex body to inquire and investigate into allegations of corruption against public functionaries

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27 that year.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 38.67 crore for 2021-22, up from the revised Rs 33.96 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission.

