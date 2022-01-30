Pegasus, MSP set to dominate Budget Session proceedings

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence from Monday, with the President's address, as per tradition.

Amid the Covid-19 threat, the session will see many restrictions and even except for the first two days, it has been decided to run both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- in two shifts. The session is beginning just a few days before the assembly polls in five states and is, therefore, most likely that issues related to the poll-bound states would be taken up in the Houses.

With the farmers' organisations gearing up to raise their demand for the MSP, this issue is also likely to be raised during the sessions by the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the impact of the disclosures related to the Pegasus made by a foreign news outlet just before the Parliament session is also expected to rock the Houses.

On the first day, at 11 am, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha will begin after half an hour of the President's address, while the Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin at 2.30 pm.

The Economic Survey for the year 2021-2022 will be presented in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday.

On the second day, on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha will begin an hour after the Budget speech in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman will also present the Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

From February 2, under the Covid-19 protocol, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will run in two shifts.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha will take place between 10 am and 3 pm, following which the Lok Sabha will start at 4 pm and continue till 9 pm. The two-shift proceeding arrangements have been made only for the first phase of the Budget Session, i.e., till February 11.

The session, this time, will take place in two phases. The first phase will start on January 31 and end on February 11, while the second phase will start from March 14 and continue till April 8.

The government as well as the Opposition have made their preparations for this crucial session. It is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also make a speech in both Houses.

On the other hand, the Opposition has a plethora of issues, which they may raise to corner the government.

The Pegasus disclosures, alongside poll preparations for five states, are likely to cause an uproar in both the Houses. The government and the Opposition have been in a continuous confrontation over the past two sessions, with proceedings disrupted several times during the Winter Session.

The productivity of work in Lok Sabha during the last winter session was only 82 per cent. While the Rajya Sabha's record in terms of business was even worse, at 48 per cent.

