Practo co-founder thinks country needs higher allocation to health sector

Siddhartha Nihalani, Co-founder, Practo

“The country needs higher allocation to the health sector to ensure improved accessibility of quality healthcare in the country. The government should think of investment in healthcare as investment in human capital, because a healthy nation can ultimately impact the economy of the nation. The sector also needs policies and incentives that encourage innovation in digital healthcare and promote partnerships between private and public sectors. While Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has several elements aimed at transforming healthcare in the country, investments need to be made to further push adoption and also to encourage private players to participate with clearly defined delivery models.”

