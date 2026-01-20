Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026| FAQs: What is the Bare Necessities Index?

By tracking improvements or declines in the BNI, policymakers can identify areas that need more attention and resources.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 06:31 IST
IndiaBudget FAQsNirmala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us