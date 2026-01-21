<p>With Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> is set to present her ninth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/union-budget-2025">Union Budget </a> presentation on February 1, <em>DH</em> is releasing a series of explainers for key terms that will be used in the Budget speech and what they imply for your wallet and the country's economy.</p><p>In this article, we discuss the supplementary grants.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: What is corporate tax?.<p>The term Supplementary Grants refers to the additional grant amounts sought by the government during a financial year, over and above the amounts already authorised in the budget. Supplementary grants are required when the authorised funds are insufficient to meet the current expenditure.</p><p>The government presents these additional demands to the Parliament, which must be approved by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>. It is primarily required to meet expenses that cannot be deferred until the next financial year and were not foreseen when the original budget was formulated.</p><p>The need for supplementary grants can arise multiple times during a financial year, and they are usually presented with the monsoon and winter sessions of the Parliament.</p>.Union Budget 2026| FAQs: What is the Bare Necessities Index?.<p><strong>Types of supplementary grants:</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Grant:</strong> Sought when a need has arisen during the current financial year for additional expenditure upon some new service not contemplated in the budget for that year.</p><p><strong>Excess Grant:</strong> Requested when money has been spent on any service in excess of the amount granted for that in the budget.</p><p><strong>Token Grant:</strong> Sought when funds to meet proposed expenditure on a new service can be made available by reappropriation of funds from the other grants, and the amount required is less than Rs 100. This grant is more of a procedural requirement to comply with the rules that no amount can be spent without the Parliament's approval.</p>