FM proposes cut in customs duties on certain chemicals

Union Budget 2022: FM proposes cut in customs duties on certain chemicals

Certain anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on certain steel products are being revoked due to high prices, she noted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:11 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to reduce customs duties on certain chemicals, including methanol, to promote domestic manufacturing.

She also announced a reduction in customs duty on cut and polished diamond, gemstones to 5 per cent.

Besides, she said that the government will introduce IT-driven reforms for special economic zones (SEZs) and concessional rates on capital goods, and project imports would be phased out.

Certain anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on certain steel products are being revoked due to high prices, she noted.

"Unblended fuel to attract additional excise duty of Rs 2/litre from October 1 to promote blending biofuels in petrol and diesel," she said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Business News
Chemicals
industry
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 