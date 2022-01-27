Union Budget 2022: What the realty and infrastructure sector expects
Union Budget 2022: What the realty and infrastructure sector expects
updated: Jan 27 2022, 17:04 ist
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the realty and infrastructure sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.
17:03
India seen boosting budget spending on infrastructure
India plans to raise spending on infrastructure in its annual budget next week to set the economy on a firmer footing, but fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic, officials said.
