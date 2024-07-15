Union Budget 2024: Apparel exporters seeks fiscal incentives to boost exports

New Delhi: Apparel exporters on Monday sought fiscal incentives including cut in customs duties and fund support in the forthcoming Budget to boost the outbound shipments from the sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget on July 22.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) suggested the government should increase the rates under the interest equalization scheme to 5 per cent for all the apparel exporters for a period of five years.