Union Budget 2024 | Budget presentation and more: What Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's day looks like

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2024 today in the Lok Sabha. With this Budget, she will surpass former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five full Budgets and one interim Budget during his tenure.

This will be the third year running when the Budget will be in a paperless form. Sitharaman will be carrying the Budget documents in a tablet sealed within a red cloth.

Here is how the finance minister's day will look like today: