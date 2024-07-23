Union Budget 2024 | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomes budget for extending financial assistance to disaster-prone Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the Union Budget on Tuesday for proposing to extend financial assistance to the state in view of its vulnerability to natural disasters like cloudbursts and landslides.
Presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Uttarakhand too suffered losses due to cloudbursts and massive landslides. We will provide assistance to the state for that." The hill state's vulnerability to natural disasters is well-known. Cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides cause large-scale damage to life and property in Uttarakhand every year.
"On behalf of all the people of the state, heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister and Honourable Finance Minister for announcing a special assistance package for the loss caused by natural calamity in Uttarakhand in the Union Budget 2024-25!" Dhami said in a post on X.
केंद्रीय करों में उत्तराखण्ड की हिस्सेदारी में लगभग ₹2500 करोड़ की वृद्धि हुई है। पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष 2023 के मूल बजट में उत्तराखण्ड की हिस्सेदारी लगभग ₹11,419 करोड़ थी, जो वित्तीय वर्ष 2024 के मूल बजट में बढ़कर लगभग ₹13,943 करोड़ हो गई है।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 23, 2024
केंद्रीय करों में राज्य की…
He said despite its adverse geographical conditions, Uttarakhand is continuously progressing on the path of development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Through this special package, the damage caused by disasters in the state will not be able to hinder the pace of development of the state," the chief minister said.
He also hailed the budget for announcing three new employment-generation schemes for youngsters, saying these will prove to be a milestone towards the building of a developed India.
Dhami also praised the budget for the steps announced in it to boost agricultural produce and double the income of farmers.
Addressing a press conference later, he described it as a historic, visionary and inclusive budget that will realise the aspirations of Indians and provide a new direction and momentum to the country.
Setting nine priorities in the budget will be highly effective in strengthening the country's overall development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.
It will bring about prosperity in the life of the common man, he added.
Dhami also thanked the Centre for the launch of the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which will provide all-weather road connectivity to 25,000 rural areas. Uttarakhand will also benefit from it, he pointed out.
The chief minister said government employees and pensioners will get relief because of the increase in the standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 in the new tax system.
He praised the budget for its focus on the poor, women, youngsters and farmers. Employment, skilling, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and the middle class have been specially included in the theme of the budget, Dhami said.
A provision has been made in the budget to sanction loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to students for higher education in domestic institutions, he pointed out.
Dhami welcomed the provision for skill loans of up to Rs 7.5 lakh and the announcement of the minimum support price (MSP) for main crops.
With Uttarakhand having signed investment agreements worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore at the Global Investment Summit held here last year, the state is expected to benefit from the proposed construction of 12 industrial parks across the country, he said.
Solar energy generation has been encouraged in the budget under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana, which will be of immense benefit to the remote areas of the state, the chief minister noted.
Dhami also welcomed the provision for an assistance of Rs 15,000 (in three instalments) made in the budget for first-time job holders with a a salary of less than Rs 1 lakh who register for the first time in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.