Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is Real Economic Growth Rate?

Key points about Real Economic Growth Rate in India:

Inflation Adjustment: Real GDP is calculated by adjusting the nominal GDP with a price deflator, which removes the effects of price changes (inflation or deflation) over the period. This gives a more accurate reflection of the economy's size and how it's growing.

Measure of Economic Performance: Real GDP growth is a crucial indicator of economic health. A positive growth rate indicates an expanding economy, while a negative rate might signal a recession.

Sectoral Contribution: India's GDP growth is driven by its three main sectors - agriculture, industry, and services. The contribution of each sector to GDP growth can vary, with the services sector often playing a significant role in recent years.

Annual and Quarterly Reports: The real GDP growth rate is reported annually and quarterly by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in India.

Factors Influencing Growth: Various factors can influence India's real GDP growth, including domestic consumption, government spending, investments, exports and imports, and external factors like global economic conditions.