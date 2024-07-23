Home
Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of speech

In keeping with the tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Budget for 2024-25.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 07:08 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Budget for 2024-25 on July 23.

Credit: PTI

As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.

Credit: PTI

President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget, in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

The convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Parliament.

Credit: PTI

Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government.

Published 23 July 2024, 07:08 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanDraupadi MurmuPresident of IndiabudgetFinance Minister Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2024

