Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Budget for 2024-25 on July 23.
As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.
President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
The convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Parliament.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 23 July 2024, 07:08 IST