Union Budget 2024 | Former FM Yashwant Sinha hopes govt will focus on taming inflation, boosting growth

Sinha said that the opposition parties are continuously raising issues related to unemployment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.