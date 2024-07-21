Union Budget 2024 | Investments in digital learning tools will empower students, says New York Academy Founder & Director Viranica Manchu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.
"As an International School in India, we look forward to the upcoming Union Budget with optimism and anticipation. Key priorities include continued support for enhancing our infrastructure and ensuring robust investment in international curriculum development. We urge the government to streamline visa processes and regulatory frameworks to attract and retain global talent, which is vital for our diverse learning environment," said Viranica Manchu, Founder & Director of New York Academy.
"Investments in digital learning tools and technology integration will further empower our students to excel in an interconnected world," she added.
Viranica Manchu concluded, "Additionally, fostering partnerships with foreign educational institutions and promoting cultural exchange programs will enrich our educational offerings and nurture global citizenship among our students. These initiatives will contribute to the country's overall educational landscape globally."
Published 21 July 2024, 06:10 IST