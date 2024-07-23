Union Budget 2024: National Cooperation Policy on anvil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The government will bring a National Cooperation Policy for the overall development of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
Presenting the Budget for 2024-25, she said the Centre will promote digital public infrastructure for agriculture in partnership with states, while Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card will be introduced in five states.
Besides, the government will strengthen production, storage and marketing of pulses, while fast-track growth of rural economy and creation of employment opportunities will be the policy goal, she said.
Also, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing, she added.
Published 23 July 2024, 06:36 IST