Budget 2024 Reactions: 'Budget captures a decade of transformation, lays out a vision of development,' says S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is all praises for the Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. In a post on X he said, "Her focus of inclusive development and growth reaffirmed Modi Sarkaar’s commitment to the welfare of the Garib, Youth, Nari and Annadata."
Jaishankar further added, "This budget is a blueprint for the making of Viksit Bharat. It will reinforce trust and confidence in Modi’s Guarantee."
Source: PTI
Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu and the managing director of Managing Director, Wheels India Ltd, Srivats Ram, said about the 2024 Union Budget, ""The Interim Budget has been one about consistency and continuity. The government has spent a lot of funds towards CapEx on infrastructure projects in the last two budgets...Taxation has not been touched at all...She (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman' has also spoken about Viksit Bharat 2047."
"The Finance Minister took a long time to hail praises but delivery was zero. They are going to present a white paper on the previous government... Nothing much has happened in the last 10 years. The people of the country are already disappointed. Moreover, you realise that performance incentives are given to the bridge companies, and not going to the deserving ones," the senior MP said, as per news agency ANI.