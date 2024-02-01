Budget 2024 Reactions: 'Budget captures a decade of transformation, lays out a vision of development,' says S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is all praises for the Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. In a post on X he said, "Her focus of inclusive development and growth reaffirmed Modi Sarkaar’s commitment to the welfare of the Garib, Youth, Nari and Annadata."

Jaishankar further added, "This budget is a blueprint for the making of Viksit Bharat. It will reinforce trust and confidence in Modi’s Guarantee."