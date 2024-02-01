JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

LIVE
Budget 2024 Reactions: 'Budget captures a decade of transformation, lays out a vision of development,' says S Jaishankar

Hello readers! Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the Modi government's last budget before national elections, due by May. Here we bring to you the several reactions to the Budget that have been pouring in from both sides of the political spectrum. Follow reactions to the 2024 Union Budget right here with DH!
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 08:29 IST

Follow Us

08:2901 Feb 2024

Budget captures a decade of transformation: S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is all praises for the Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. In a post on X he said, "Her focus of inclusive development and growth reaffirmed Modi Sarkaar’s commitment to the welfare of the Garib, Youth, Nari and Annadata."

Jaishankar further added, "This budget is a blueprint for the making of Viksit Bharat. It will reinforce trust and confidence in Modi’s Guarantee."

08:0401 Feb 2024

AAP MP Swati Maliwal says Union Budget 2024 is 'disappointing'

08:0201 Feb 2024

“The most important takeaway is that it’s not a budget which is to lure the people of our country. I think it’s a progressive budget to consolidate the infrastructure and the economy,” says LJP MP Chirag Paswan

07:5801 Feb 2024

Corpus of Rs 1 lakh cr to scale up research, development will be a game-changer: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on budget.

Source: PTI

07:5701 Feb 2024

Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu says interim Budget was one about 'consistency'

Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu and the managing director of Managing Director, Wheels India Ltd, Srivats Ram, said about the 2024 Union Budget, ""The Interim Budget has been one about consistency and continuity. The government has spent a lot of funds towards CapEx on infrastructure projects in the last two budgets...Taxation has not been touched at all...She (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman' has also spoken about Viksit Bharat 2047."

07:5701 Feb 2024

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy backs Sitharaman, says interim budget is not where the govt announces major schemes

07:5701 Feb 2024

'Delivery was zero', says DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

"The Finance Minister took a long time to hail praises but delivery was zero. They are going to present a white paper on the previous government... Nothing much has happened in the last 10 years. The people of the country are already disappointed. Moreover, you realise that performance incentives are given to the bridge companies, and not going to the deserving ones," the senior MP said, as per news agency ANI.

(Published 01 February 2024, 08:02 IST)
BJPCongressUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on