Union Budget 2024 | No income tax for earnings up to Rs 3 lakh under new regime; here's how taxes will change

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.
Among the many announcements, she has proposed no income tax within earnings up to Rs 3 lakh per annum.
Here are other proposals she made regarding those opting for the new tax regime:
Rs 0-3 lakh: nil
Rs 03-07 lakh: 5 per cent
Rs 7-10 lakh: 10 per cent
Rs 10-12 lakh: 15 per cent
Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent
above Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent
Published 23 July 2024, 07:07 IST