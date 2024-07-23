Home
Union Budget 2024 | No income tax for earnings up to Rs 3 lakh under new regime; here's how taxes will change

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 07:07 IST

Among the many announcements, she has proposed no income tax within earnings up to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Here are other proposals she made regarding those opting for the new tax regime:

Rs 0-3 lakh: nil

Rs 03-07 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 7-10 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 10-12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent

above Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

Published 23 July 2024, 07:07 IST
