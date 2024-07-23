Union Budget 2024 | Not for progress of country, it's a 'save Modi government' Budget, says Kharge

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress chief Kharge said, "The Modi government's 'copycat budget' could not even copy the Congress' Nyay Patra properly! The Modi government's budget is distributing half-hearted 'rewadis (freebies)' to dupe its coalition partners so that the NDA survives." "This is not a budget for the 'progress of the country', it is a 'save Modi government' budget!" he said.