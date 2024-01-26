Union Budget 2024 | What is National Savings Certificate?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb 1, 2024, in the Parliament. This is the sixth consecutive time for FM Sitharaman to be presenting the Union Budget.

Here we are trying to brush you up on your knowledge of financial terms ahead of the Budget. In this context, let us have a look at what National Saving Certificates is.

The Indian government's savings bond, called National Savings Certificates, or NSCs, a part of the postal savings system of India Post, is mainly used for small savings and investments that save income taxes in India.