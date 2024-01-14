Union Budget 2024: Pharma industry seeks incentives for R&D, conducive policies

New Delhi: The pharma industry has sought fiscal incentives to promote research and development (R&D) in the sector, as it is likely to reach $400-450 billion market size by 2047.

In a statement, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said there is a high risk, long gestation period and low success rate in research, and therefore, there is a need for continuous investments.

"The budget 2024-25 should outline conducive policies that provide benefits in terms of both direct and indirect taxes and also facilitate ease of doing business for the pharma companies," Jain noted.

The interim Budget is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Jain said the domestic pharma industry is at the cusp of change.