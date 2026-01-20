<p>Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharamanhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman" rel="nofollow">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> will present the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget" rel="nofollow">Union Budget </a>on Sunday, February 1, at 11 am. This will be her ninth consecutive budget presentation.</p><p>Ahead of the approaching Budget, let's break down some of the terminology associated with the exercise. </p>.Budget 2026 FAQs | What is deflation? How is it different from disinflation?.<p><strong>What is sin tax?</strong></p><p>Sin tax is a substantial levy imposed on products such as tobacco, alcoholic beverages, gambling, etc., aiming to discourage their consumption among the public. It is perceived as a beneficial strategy from the government's perspective.</p><p>India has been imposing hefty taxes on items like cigarettes, liquor, and pan masala substances. These taxes serve a dual purpose - firstly, dissuading people from consuming what is perceived as undesirable and secondly, the companies manufacturing these products bear a significant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taxes">tax</a> burden.</p>