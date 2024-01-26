What are Contingency, Consolidated Funds?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history by presenting her sixth consecutive Budget, consisting of five annual Budgets and one interim, a feat previously accomplished only by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

The upcoming interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, scheduled to be unveiled by Sitharaman on February 1, will be a vote-on-account. This essentially grants the government the authority to expend specific sums of money until a new government assumes office following the general elections in April-May.

Amid the discussions surrounding the annual financial exercise, it is essential to familiarize ourselves with certain regular Budget-related terms that will frequently be part of conversations in the coming days. Among these, two crucial terms that warrant understanding are as follows: