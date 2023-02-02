What are unity malls mentioned by FM Sitharaman in Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget in the Parliament. During her speech, Sitharaman said that the Centre would encourage state governments to start unity malls in their state capitals or in other major cities.

These malls will primarily display and sell ODOPs (one district, one product) along with handicraft products made in different states, as per DNA report.

The finance minister, in her speech, did not elaborate on unity malls and the process for their setup .She did not mention anything about the funding plan and ownership of said malls.

What is ODOP?

ODOP is an initiative by the Centre to promote district-wise special products. In order to encourage indigenous products and generate employment, the Centre provides financial aid to manufacturers of these products and help them reach consumers of different states.

These products consist of agriculture produce, fruits etc. GI tags are normally accorded to famous products originating from a particular area.