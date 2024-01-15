When the Union Budget was leaked in 1950

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 on February 1.

Budget making is a secret process and is done by the Finance Minister along with high-ranking officials. People involved in budget-making are put in a lockdown and are refrained from using their mobile phones until its representation.

Ministries, states, union territories, defence forces and other departments are asked to prepare estimates. The budget goes for printing once it is approved by the Prime Minister.

The security measures of this top-secret affair were breached once in 1950 when John Matthai was the Finance Minister.

A portion of the 1950 Union Budget was leaked when printing of the budget used to still take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Following the leak, the venue of printing was changed to a government press on Minto Road.

Since 1980, the North Block basement at Delhi's Secretariat Building has become the permanent place for printing the budget.