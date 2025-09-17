Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US tariffs spark uncertainty in India's gems and jewellery trade: GJEPC

This rise is marginal in nature and reflects a steady demand for raw and semi-finished products to support production for the upcoming holiday season internationally a.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 07:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 07:36 IST
Business NewsbusinessUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us