Vodafone Idea follows Airtel's suit, hikes prepaid tariffs by 25%

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday hiked prepaid tariffs in the range of 20-25 per cent and the top-up plan tariffs by 19-21 per cent effective November 25.
This comes a day after telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced 20-25 per cent tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups.
More to follow...
