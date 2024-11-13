Home
Vodafone Idea loss narrows to Rs 7,176 crore in Q2

The company had posted a loss of Rs 8,746.6 crore in the same period a year ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 14:19 IST

