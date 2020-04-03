COVID-19: Walmart puts partial sale of UK Asda on hold

Walmart puts partial sale of UK's Asda on hold due to coronavirus crisis - source

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 03 2020, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 08:11 ist
An Asda employee makes a delivery in Keele, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. (Credit: Reuters)

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has put the possible sale of a majority stake in its British supermarket arm Asda on hold until the coronavirus crisis is over, said a person familiar with the situation.

The US group had said in February it was talks with possible buyers of a stake in Asda, which it failed to combine with UK rival Sainsbury's last year.

However, Walmart has now paused the process so that Asda Chief Executive Roger Burnley and his leadership team can fully focus on responding to the current health emergency

